Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 6,038 Shares

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70).

On Thursday, December 19th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,273.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Gamma Communications PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

GAMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

