Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 18,427 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

