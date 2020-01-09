Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 18,427 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE L opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68.
Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.