JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.63 ($51.89).

ETR:HLE opened at €50.30 ($58.49) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €49.24 and a 200-day moving average of €43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

