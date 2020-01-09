Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.07 on Friday. Lightinthebox has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

