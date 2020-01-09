Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

