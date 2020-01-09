Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MU. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.24.

MU stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

