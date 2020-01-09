Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$0.30 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

VHI stock opened at C$1.75 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

