Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $479,083.70 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $578,978.15.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,735.44.

NYSE PPR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 2,774,736 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,871,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 99,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 124,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

