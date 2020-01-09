Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($49.78).

ZAL stock opened at €46.19 ($53.71) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.71.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

