0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,526.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000239 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

