0xcert Market Cap Hits $395,694.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $395,694.00 and approximately $57,840.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.05989128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001171 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

