$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. 661,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit