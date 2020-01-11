$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. 661,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

