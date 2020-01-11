$222.18 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $222.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $222.50 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $215.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $838.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $840.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $917.06 million, with estimates ranging from $907.40 million to $926.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

SLAB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 231,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.