$50.30 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $50.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $41.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $174.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.38 million to $177.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.94 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $240.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 516.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 334,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

