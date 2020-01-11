$6.16 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will post $6.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.09 billion to $24.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 1,575,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,217. The company has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

In related news, Director James L. Muehlbauer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,383,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 766,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,283.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 561,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,774,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

