$897.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report $897.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.65 million. American Water Works posted sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.56. 754,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

