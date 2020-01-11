Aencoin Hits Market Cap of $8.28 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Aencoin token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $81,833.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.46 or 0.05983983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035672 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001797 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

Aencoin is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

