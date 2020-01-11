Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $2.41 million and $829,864.00 worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO

Aergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

