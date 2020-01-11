Analysts Expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $220.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.79 million and the highest is $228.30 million. Gentherm reported sales of $253.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $957.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.10 million to $969.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2,342.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gentherm by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the period.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.72. 88,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

