Analysts Expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $87.93 million. TrueCar reported sales of $91.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $351.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.80 million to $352.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.92 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $381.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. 2,536,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 1,745.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 399,660 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 615,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

