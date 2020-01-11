Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 203.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after purchasing an additional 908,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 168,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.81 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

