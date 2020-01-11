Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $801,052.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000213 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

