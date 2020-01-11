Brokerages Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Michaels Companies.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Michaels Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 568,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 2,762,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period.
Shares of MIK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.
About Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
Featured Article: Coverage Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.