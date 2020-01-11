Brokerages Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Michaels Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 568,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 2,762,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

