Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $464.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.27 million and the highest is $477.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $431.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $54,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,778,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $16,716,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 287.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 550,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 326,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,791. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

