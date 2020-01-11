BTU Protocol Market Cap Reaches $9.61 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $3,312.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.05989128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

