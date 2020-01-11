CashBet Coin Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $13,065.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.14 or 0.06006627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026524 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,450,925 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

