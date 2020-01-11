CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and $1.56 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

