Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $258.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.20 million. Criteo posted sales of $271.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $939.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $936.32 million to $945.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $947.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $979.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,017,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after buying an additional 886,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,863,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,517,000 after buying an additional 820,400 shares in the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 278,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Criteo has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

