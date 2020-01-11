CryptoCarbon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $495.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $147,584.00 and approximately $495.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01906796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00120991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

