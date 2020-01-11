Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0029

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

