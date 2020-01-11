Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00018648 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, Elastos has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and $2.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,319,368 coins and its circulating supply is 17,146,639 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

