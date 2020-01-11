Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 924,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.