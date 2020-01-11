Endor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $274,562.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinBene, Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00827711 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, DEx.top, BitForex, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bittrex, Coinall, IDEX, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

