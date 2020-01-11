Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $38,243.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $38,243.00 and $7,356.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.05989128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

