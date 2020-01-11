EvenCoin Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $296,470.00 and approximately $476,677.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00331277 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012536 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

