Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 46.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $148,841.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00330817 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

