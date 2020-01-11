Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to report sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 1,625,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.22. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

