Garlicoin Reaches Market Cap of $25,967.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $25,967.00 and $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,484,975 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.