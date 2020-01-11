GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Reaches $25.13 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC, Binance and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, OTCBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

