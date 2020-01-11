Harmony One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,640,117,117 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

