HorusPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 59% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $730,214.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01907812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00186920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00120769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

