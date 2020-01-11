Iconiq Lab Token Market Cap Achieves $665,673.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $665,673.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

