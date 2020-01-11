ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0525 on Top Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a total market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $173,333.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

999 (999) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049830 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004665 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000665 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, IDAX, Graviex, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.