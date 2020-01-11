Internet Node Token (INT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.05989128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Internet Node Token

INT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

