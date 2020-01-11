KickCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Kucoin and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

