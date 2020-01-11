Klimatas Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,120.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

