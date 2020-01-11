LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 10.7% This Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4,699.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

