LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 2.3% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00005560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bancor Network, IDEX and LATOKEN. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $10,633.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007783 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

