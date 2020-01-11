Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Hits $282,550.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $282,550.00 and $5,564.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

