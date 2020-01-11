NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.51. 631,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. NCR has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

